Local FDs receive federal grants

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Fire reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday $41.3 million in direct assistance grants to 105 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program. Additional phases will soon be announced.

The Barnstable Fire District will receive $305,226 from FEMA for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. This three-year grant will be used to hire a new firefighter.

EASTHAM – Recently, Eastham Fire reported that they received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that their 2019 Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) Grant Application had been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $47,500.00 to replace an aging air compressor used to refill the air bottles used when fighting fires. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative was found to be consistent with the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program’s purpose and worthy of an award”.