Local police departments participate in National Night Out



This is a list of Cape police departments participating in National Night Out 2022 on August 2nd. We will update this list as events come in. If not listed here, contact your local police department to see if they have events.

CHATHAM – Chatham Police National Night Out

Chatham Police will be participating in National Night Out. We will have free ice cream, snacks, games and PRIZES.

Please stop by and meet the men and women of your department! We will also have members of the Chatham Fire Department on site.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

This event is Tuesday, August 02 from 5 PM-7 PM. The event is at the Chatham Police Department, 249 George Ryder Road, (across from the Airport).

YARMOUTH – National Night Out 2022!

Please join us for our 12th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2nd from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM.

This event is FREE AND OPEN TO EVERYONE!

This year’s National Night Out will be held at Mattacheese Middle School, 400 Higgins Crowell Rd. W. Yarmouth, MA.

There will be snacks, and beverages (while supplies last) that will be provided by the Yarmouth Police Foundation. The Veterans Lunch Box food truck will also be on hand with delicious items available for purchase.

As part of the event there will be demonstrations by the Yarmouth Police K9 unit and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. There will also be a kid’s SWAT obstacle course!

Guests will have the opportunity to speak with members from multiple Town of Yarmouth Departments, Children’s Cove, and Learn to Cope. There will be vehicles and machinery that are used within our wonderful community, including:

• Police Harley Davidson Motorcycle

• Police Patrol Cruiser

• Yarmouth Fire Department vehicles

• Natural Resources rescue boat

• Department of Public Works and Highway dump truck and front-end loader

We hope to see everyone there as we continue to work and bring our community together in a positive fashion.

For additional information please contact Yarmouth Police Sergeant Michael Wells at Mwells@yarmouth.ma.us