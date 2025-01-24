Local police officers graduate state academy



PROVINCETOWN – Friday, we welcome 4 new Provincetown Police officers who graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy’s 77th ROC: Officer Tajana Jovanovic, Officer Kostea Andreenko, Officer Ben Landry, and Officer Devansh Apte. All of these officers have previously served Provincetown as Community Service Officers.

During the graduation, Chief Golden was honored as the keynote speaker and Officer Landry delivered a speech honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty.

Our new officers will be paired with a field training officer as they continue their training within the department over the next several months. If you see them, please welcome them to our department!



EASTHAM – Everyone at the Eastham Police Department would like to congratulate Officer Connor Deveau, and all of the other members of the 77th ROC, who graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy earlier Friday. Please join us in congratulating Connor and welcoming him to our department and community. Great job Officer Deveau!



YARMOUTH – Friday, two of Yarmouth Police Department’s newest officers graduated from the MPTC Plymouth Police Academy’s 77th ROC.

Officer Jackson Warren and Officer Michael Nardone will begin their field training over the next several months to hone their newly acquired skills.

Congratulations and welcome to the Yarmouth Police Department!

Attending the ceremony and pictured above were: Deputy Chief Deschamps, Lieutenant Schnitzer, Sergeant Booth, Detective Murphy, Officer Wagner and Officer Rivera



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department would like to congratulate Officer Michael Brownell and Officer Alex Demarco, along with all their classmates of the 77th ROC in Plymouth, on their graduation from the Police Academy today.