Subject with lengthy criminal history on Cape Cod wanted by MSP and Shattuck Hospital security

BOSTON, MA – Officials say Darren P. Devine, age 30, 269 Oak Street, Harwich, is wanted by Mass State Police after walking away from Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, 170 Morton Street, Jamaica Plain MA.

Devine was last seen leaving the hospital at approximately 5 PM on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

He is described as a white male, 5-09 tall, 160 lbs.

He has ties to many Cape towns and several police involvements.

If seen, or if anyone has information, please call Massachusetts State Police (Boston) at 617-946-3080 or your local police department.

Cape Wide News profiled Devine’s criminal history in 2019 which was updated this past June.