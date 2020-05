CHATHAM – A man reportedly suffered a compound fracture of his leg after falling about 20 feet from a ladder in Chatham early Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a residence on Deer Meadow Lane sometime after 12:30 PM. A MedFlight helicopter was called to Chatham Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



Fall victim MedFlighted in Chatham, MA on 5/05/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.