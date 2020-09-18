Mashpee man arraigned on Possession of Fireworks, Explosives and Explosive Device charges



MASHPEE – State Fire Marshal Peter J Ostroskey, Mashpee Fire Chief Thomas C. Rullo and Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline said that Jeffrey D. Roberts, of Mashpee, was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on September 17, 2020. He was charged with possession of fireworks, possession of an explosive device, and production of a weapon of mass destruction.

The charges stem from an August 28, 2020 incident at 300 Falmouth Road in Mashpee when a person suffered burns from fireworks. Fireworks and evidence of making homemade explosive devices were found inside Mr. Roberts’ apartment. They were removed to a safe location late that night and countercharged by the State Police Bomb Squad on August 29, 2020 because of the storm moving through the area.

The Mashpee Police and Fire, and State Police Bomb Squad and fire investigators assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated this case. A specially trained state HazMat Team assisted in identifying various powders and chemicals in the home. The Mass. State Police Air Wing and the Mashpee Department of Public Works provided assistance with the safe disposal.

Chief Rullo said, “Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts because they are dangerous. This situation posed a significant risk to other people who lived in the building. It is fortunate only one person was injured.