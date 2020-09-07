You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with car in Bourne

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with car in Bourne

September 6, 2020

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly after 10 PM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Cranberry Highway and Sandwich Road. Bystanders were reportedly performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. The intersection was shut down and traffic detoured because of the crash which is under investigation by Bourne Police.

