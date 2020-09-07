BOURNE – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly after 10 PM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Cranberry Highway and Sandwich Road. Bystanders were reportedly performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. The intersection was shut down and traffic detoured because of the crash which is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with car in Bourne
September 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
