Nantucket Fire honored at Firefighter of the Year awards

WORCESTER, MA – Governor Maura T. Healey and Public Safety Secretary Terrence M. Reidy Tuesday joined State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine to honor firefighters from across Massachusetts at the 34th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony. WCVB’s Doug Meehan emceed the event at Mechanics Hall in Worcester.

“Each year, the Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize acts of bravery, heroism, and service that are truly remarkable – even by the remarkable standards set by Massachusetts firefighters,” said Governor Healey. “From structure fires to rushing waters, this year’s recipients defied grave danger to protect lives and preserve property. It’s an honor to celebrate them as individuals and teams. They represent the very finest in a tradition of helping others in times of danger and crisis.”

“Massachusetts firefighters have an extraordinary capacity for bravery, technical knowledge, and kindness toward those in their greatest moment of need,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “As a former mayor now serving in statewide office, my admiration of the fire service has only grown when I consider the varied, complex scenes they respond to every day across our 351 cities and towns. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients, and continued safety to those who do this work.”

“The Firefighter of the Year awards are a chance to recognize and honor the heroes who serve our communities with unwavering courage, sacrifice, and compassion,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Reidy. “These distinguished awards are reserved for those individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery, risking personal safety and delivering life-saving service to rescue strangers from harm.”

“The firefighters we recognize today used every physical, mental, and technical skill available to them under some of the most extreme conditions imaginable,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “They relied on their training, their teamwork, and their determination to get the job done. It’s my great honor to thank them for their service to the Commonwealth and their communities, and to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition.”

Governor Healey, Secretary Reidy, and State Fire Marshal Davine presented seven medals of valor, 12 individual citations for meritorious conduct, 10 group citations for meritorious conduct, two Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal’s Awards, and one Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service to members of 22 Massachusetts fire departments. In total, 130 firefighters were recognized.

Most of the awards reflected lifesaving rescues performed individually and collectively by on- and off-duty firefighters at structure fires and crash sites. The Steven D. Coan Fire Marshal’s Awards, named for Massachusetts’ longest-serving fire marshal, was presented to personnel who managed two lengthy and complex operations: the Feb. 7, 2023, 10-alarm fire at Signature Brockton Hospital, the largest response in that city’s history, and a mass casualty incident following a vehicle crash in the Apple Store in Hingham on Nov. 21, 2022. The Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service, named for the philanthropist who has raised and coordinated benefits to the families of countless fallen firefighters and police officers, was presented to the fire prevention and education officer for Sunderland Fire Department, who helped develop a first responder training program that sets professional standards for respectfully and professionally interacting with members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Nantucket Fire was honored for their heroic efforts at the Veranda House fire in July 2022:

Medals of Valor:

Nantucket – Captain Nate Barber

Governor’s Citations for Meritorious Conduct (Group):

Nantucket – Deputy Chief Robert G. Bates Jr. (Ret.), Deputy Chief Sean Mitchell, Captain Jeffrey Allen (Ret.), Captain Nate Barber, Call Captain Earl C Eldridge, Captain Francis M. Hanlon, Captain Charles Kymer, Captain Kevin Ramos, Captain Joe Townsend, Firefighter Dave Angelastro, Firefighter Beau Barber, Firefighter Jason Barker, Firefighter Ivo Baychev, Firefighter Mario Cameron, Firefighter Matthew J. Canty, Firefighter Germano Chatti, Call Firefighter Mac Davis, Firefighter Ethan Fey, Firefighter Michael Finnegan, Firefighter Christopher Gould, Firefighter Chris Holland, Firefighter Scott Holmes, Firefighter Alana Macey, Firefighter Mack McGrath, Firefighter Shawn Monaco (Ret.), Firefighter David Pekarcik, Firefighter Shane Perry, Firefighter Corey Ray, Firefighter Alex Rezendes.

Since their inception in 1990, the Firefighter of the Year Awards have grown from a simple ceremony to the premier annual event for the Massachusetts fire service, honoring truly remarkable acts of courage, service, and sacrifice by the Commonwealth’s firefighters and recognizing their invaluable contributions to the communities they serve.