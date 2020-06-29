New details: Suspect accused of assaulting Provincetown restaurateur gave false info, was on probation and had record of firearm and drug charges

PROVINCETOWN – In response to a Cape Wide News request, Provincetown Police have released redacted reports on the incident Saturday night at George’s Pizza where the 81-year-old owner was allegedly assaulted by a patron.

According to the report by Ofc. Simon Saliba, the owner reported that he was just “punched” in the head and further stated the person was with a large group of people with a heavier set female party with them. Ofc. Saliba wrote that he observed a group of people fitting the description heading toward the Municipal Parking Lot. A short time later Ofc. Joseph D’Andrea reported a disturbance on the adjacent Macmillan Wharf. Officers separated the two people. One was identified only as an employee of the pizzeria. The suspect gave officers the name of Angel Carraballo. Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect’s real name was Angel Gomez, 27, of Springfield, MA. The report says Gomez bit the employee on his upper arm while the employee was trying to restrain Gomez. Seasonal Officer Bentz reviewed surveillance video from the restaurant which the report says showed Gomez, in a black Nike shirt, struck the owner with the “right hand in an open palm position.” “The owner appeared to be dazed, confused and seemed out of balance after being struck.” He was offered medical treatment.

“When asked as to what exactly happened he (the employee) stated, the group walked into their establishment with their own beers and were being disorderly yelling and screaming inside disturbing other costumers in the establishment.”

“Sgt. Spoor completed the fingerprinting process, it was revealed through Massachusetts records that his real identity came back as Angel Gomez out of Springfield Massachusetts, his Board of Probation check revealed numerous firearms and drug charges from 2015‐2016. Gomez is currently under supervised probation out of Springfield Superior Court. Bail was contacted and he was held without bail.”

On Monday on Orleans District Court, Angel Gomez was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail at his arraignment for the offenses of assault and battery on a person over 60, furnishing false name to a police officer, and disorderly conduct. He was held without bail at the Barnstable County House of Correction until the Probation Department from the Springfield Court makes a decision on his probation status.

He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.