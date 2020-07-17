You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One evaluated after car vs pole crash on Orleans/Eastham line

One evaluated after car vs pole crash on Orleans/Eastham line

July 16, 2020

ORLEANS/EASTHAM – A car strucxk a utility pole around 8:30 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Route 6A in front of Nauset Sports on the Orleans/Eastham town line. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to check the pole. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 