ORLEANS/EASTHAM – A car strucxk a utility pole around 8:30 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Route 6A in front of Nauset Sports on the Orleans/Eastham town line. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to check the pole. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One evaluated after car vs pole crash on Orleans/Eastham line
July 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
