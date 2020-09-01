You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One injured, traffic slowed after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

One injured, traffic slowed after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

September 1, 2020

EASTHAM – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a collision in Eastham early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 6 by Samoset Road and reportedly involved a commercial step van and a passenger vehicle. An Orleans ambulance assisted in transport to CCH. Traffic was backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

