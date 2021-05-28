EASTHAM – A two vehicle rear-end crash caused traffic delays in Eastham. The crash happened about 11:15 AM Friday on Route 6 by the Red Barn pizza shop. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured, traffic snarled after rear-end collision in Eastham
May 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
