Two injured, traffic snarled after rear-end collision in Eastham

May 28, 2021

EASTHAM – A two vehicle rear-end crash caused traffic delays in Eastham. The crash happened about 11:15 AM Friday on Route 6 by the Red Barn pizza shop. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

