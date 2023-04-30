You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

April 30, 2023

EASTHAM – Three people were treated and released after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The collision happened on Route 6 at Hay Road shortly after noon Sunday. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

