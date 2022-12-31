Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area



PROVINCETOWN – If you’re headed out to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, please plan ahead!

Now in its 10th year, OPERATION SAFERIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Safe Ride provides citizens and visitors a free and sober ride home starting at 10pm on Saturday, December 31st until 4am on Sunday, January 1st, 2023. This outreach service is designed specifically to limit impaired drivers on our roadways and to work in partnership with public safety to keep our communities safe.

Anyone who needs a safe and sober ride home on New Year’s Eve from a licensed liquor establishment to a residence in the Towns of Provincetown or Truro or Wellfleet or Eastham can simply call one of our designated community-partnership taxi companies for a free and sober ride home.

The service runs from 10 PM-2 AM and will be an on-call basis; after 2 AM until 4 AM if the caller makes a reservation in advance of 2 AM their ride home would still be free.

For a destination in Provincetown please call Pride Taxi at 508-487-3400 or Cape Cab at 508-TAXICAB.

For all destinations on the Outer Cape, please call Cape Cab at 508-TAXICAB.

OPERATION SAFERIDE will also be active in the Yarmouth area:

Operation Safe Ride Home starts at 8:00 PM Saturday, December 31st and ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Any Yarmouth resident who needs a free and safe ride home from a Yarmouth licensed liquor establishment should call Town Taxi directly at 508.775.5555.

Yarmouth Police encourage all Yarmouth and other Cape Cod drivers to look out for each other. Don’t let others drive drunk, and don’t tolerate those who do, or ride with them. Drinking and driving injures or kills a driver every day. This is why no one should drive impaired or ride with anyone who is. If you see an impaired driver call 911 and help us keep our citizens safe.

Police consider impaired driving a very serious crime and are extremely proactive in OUI Enforcement. Additional Police Officers will be on patrol all night. Do not drink and drive and if you need a ride home take advantage of this highly successful program which will provide citizens with a free ride home during this New Year’s Eve.

The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department, our Yarmouth Business Community, and the Citizens of Yarmouth are dedicated to making Yarmouth the Safest Community in the Region.

Please be smart and be safe and best wishes to all in 2023!