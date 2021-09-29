Pedestrian struck in Yarmouth on September 14th succumbs to his injuries



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, Detective Schneeweis was notified that the victim, Welton Willis-Gregory, of the September 14th hit and run has succumbed to her injuries. The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Welton Willis-Gregory.

The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.

Initial incident:

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at approximately 9:35 PM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to an unknown incident involving a pedestrian at 226 Route 28, the Howard Johnson Motel, in West Yarmouth. A 911 caller reported the pedestrian was down and injured. Officers arrived on the scene and began rendering first aid until the Yarmouth Fire Department arrived. The victim had obvious serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston via Med Flight. Based on evidence at the scene it is believed that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle while walking on Route 28. The vehicle left the area before Police and Fire arrived.