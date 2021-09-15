YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Yarmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Bayside Resort. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. Crash reconstruction was likely to be requested by Yarmouth Police. Delays were likely in that stretch of Route 28.
Pedestrian struck,. critically injured in Yarmouth
September 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fishing Industry Group Files Legal Challenge to Wind Farm
- Massachusetts RMV Expanding Service Options
- Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $700K for Local Causes
- Harwich Considers Return of Treasure Chest Service
- Yarmouth Seaside Festival To Provide Season’s Last Hurrah
- National Guard to Transport Students Amid School Staffing Shortages
- Democrats Seek Corporate, Wealthy Tax Hikes for $3.5T Plan
- FDA Experts Among Group Opposing US Booster Shot Plan
- Hyannis Main Street Barriers Coming Down
- Sandwich Holds Fifth PSA For Delta Variant
- Harwich Festival Brings Music And Art To Oak Street
- Cape Cod Commission To Hold Funding Opportunity Webinars
- Town Of Barnstable Engaging in Sewer Project Outreach