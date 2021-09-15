You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck,. critically injured in Yarmouth

Pedestrian struck,. critically injured in Yarmouth

September 14, 2021

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Yarmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Bayside Resort. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. Crash reconstruction was likely to be requested by Yarmouth Police. Delays were likely in that stretch of Route 28.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 