SAGAMORE BEACH – There are probably not too folks walking the beaches barefoot given the chill, but here’s another reason not to go shoe less. Jay in Sagamore Beach sent in this photo of a Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish that was discovered washed up. Earlier this week, Truro Beach and Recreation reported a Portuguese Man-of-War at Longnook Beach.
If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Portuguese Man-of-War found on Sagamore Beach
September 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
