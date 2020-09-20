Portuguese Man-of-War found on Sagamore Beach



SAGAMORE BEACH – There are probably not too folks walking the beaches barefoot given the chill, but here’s another reason not to go shoe less. Jay in Sagamore Beach sent in this photo of a Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish that was discovered washed up. Earlier this week, Truro Beach and Recreation reported a Portuguese Man-of-War at Longnook Beach.

