You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Portuguese Man-of-War found on Sagamore Beach

Portuguese Man-of-War found on Sagamore Beach

September 20, 2020


SAGAMORE BEACH – There are probably not too folks walking the beaches barefoot given the chill, but here’s another reason not to go shoe less. Jay in Sagamore Beach sent in this photo of a Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish that was discovered washed up. Earlier this week, Truro Beach and Recreation reported a Portuguese Man-of-War at Longnook Beach.
If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 