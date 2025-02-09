Rescuers called to sledding accidents in Yarmouth, Eastham

YARMOUTH – A sledding accident was reported in Yarmouth shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident happened at the Bayberry Hills Golf Course off West Yarmouth Road. Firefighters used an ATV to reach the scene and extricate the victim. About 2:50 PM, another sledding accident was reported at the Bass River Golf Course on Highbank Road.

EASTHAM – About 3 PM Eastham rescuers were called to an area off Samoset Road near Jemima Pond for a sledding accident.

All three victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.