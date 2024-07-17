Road rage incident leads to arrest and recovery of a firearm in Chatham



CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 4:02 PM, Chatham Police received a call from a motorist reporting that he and his family were involved in a Road Rage incident, and that he and his family were threatened by a male in a vehicle with a firearm.

The incident occurred on Route 28 in West Chatham.

The victim provided police descriptions of the male and the vehicle in question.

Shortly after the incident, Chatham Police observed the vehicle in question, operating in Chatham, and upon a traffic stop, the vehicle operator was arrested, and a loaded Glock 19 handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Arrested was:

Tracy E. Douse, (age 42, St. Johnsbury, Vermont).

Mr. Douse is charged with:

01. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

02. Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

03. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

04. Illegal Possession of Ammunition

05. Disorderly Conduct

Mr. Douse will be arraigned today in Orleans District Court.