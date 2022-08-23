New detail: Several injuries after rollover crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – Statement from Eastham Police: On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:50 PM, the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Route 6 and Brittney’s Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The first responding units located a four-vehicle crash including a vehicle that had rolled onto its side and a small pop-up style camper that was completely destroyed. One of the seven occupants from all three vehicles was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the extensive debris in the roadway, Route 6 was restricted to one late in each direction for approximately two hours while cleanup was conducted.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a northbound vehicle making a lane change collided with a second northbound vehicle, beginning a chain reaction crash involving all four vehicles. The crash remains under investigation by the Eastham Police Department.
Eastham Police and Fire were assisted at the scene by the Wellfleet and Orleans Fire Departments.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN