New detail: Several injuries after rollover crash in Eastham





EASTHAM – Statement from Eastham Police: On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:50 PM, the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Route 6 and Brittney’s Way for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The first responding units located a four-vehicle crash including a vehicle that had rolled onto its side and a small pop-up style camper that was completely destroyed. One of the seven occupants from all three vehicles was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the extensive debris in the roadway, Route 6 was restricted to one late in each direction for approximately two hours while cleanup was conducted.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a northbound vehicle making a lane change collided with a second northbound vehicle, beginning a chain reaction crash involving all four vehicles. The crash remains under investigation by the Eastham Police Department.