You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 28 in Chatham jammed after traffic crash

Route 28 in Chatham jammed after traffic crash

December 17, 2021

CHATHAM – A collision between a delivery truck and a car was causing major delays along Route 28 in Chatham. The crash happened about 12:30 PM by the North Chatham Post Office near the intersection of Stony Hill Road. One person was reportedly injured and had to be extricated from the wreckage. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 