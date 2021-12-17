CHATHAM – A collision between a delivery truck and a car was causing major delays along Route 28 in Chatham. The crash happened about 12:30 PM by the North Chatham Post Office near the intersection of Stony Hill Road. One person was reportedly injured and had to be extricated from the wreckage. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Route 28 in Chatham jammed after traffic crash
December 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
