You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters battle second mulch fire in 4 days

Sandwich firefighters battle second mulch fire in 4 days

November 8, 2020

Sandwich Fire/CWN

SANDWICHSandwich Firefighters responded shortly after 2 AM for a call for heavy smoke on Service Road near the rehab hospital. Crews arrived and located a fire in a large pile of yard debris & mulch. Mutual Aid companies responded to the scene and covered the Sandwich stations. It was not immediately confirmed if the fire was at the same location as a large mulch fire on November 4th.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 