SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters responded shortly after 2 AM for a call for heavy smoke on Service Road near the rehab hospital. Crews arrived and located a fire in a large pile of yard debris & mulch. Mutual Aid companies responded to the scene and covered the Sandwich stations. It was not immediately confirmed if the fire was at the same location as a large mulch fire on November 4th.
Sandwich firefighters battle second mulch fire in 4 days
November 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
