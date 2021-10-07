EASTHAM – As many as five people were evaluated after a crash in Eastham sometime after 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 by McKoy Road. All of the victims declined transport to the hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic while the scene was worked.
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
October 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
