Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

October 7, 2021

EASTHAM – As many as five people were evaluated after a crash in Eastham sometime after 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 by McKoy Road. All of the victims declined transport to the hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic while the scene was worked.

