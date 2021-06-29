CHATHAM – Firefighters responding to an automatic alarm in Chatham discovered smoke in the building. The call came in at “The Cornfield”, a large two story building about 6:30 PM Tuesday. A fire was discovered in a light fixture in a second floor bathroom. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread the attic. No injuries were reported. Patrons of a restaurant in the complex were evacuated as a precaution.
Small fire breaks out at large building in Chatham
June 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Man Pleads Not Guilty to Destroying $12K Worth of Lobsters
- Blue Whale Pod Discovery Challenges Conservation Practices
- Sandwich and Mashpee Test Lakes for Dangerous Bacteria
- Heroes in Transition Receives $25,000 Grant
- Poisonous Caterpillars Expand Territory as Tick Problems Persist
- ‘Vax Bus’ Rolls Out Across Massachusetts to Provide Vaccines
- Cape Cod Restaurateur and Philanthropist William Zammer Passes Away
- MassDOT Holding Virtual Bridge Replacement Forums
- AARP Calls For an End to Dementia Stigmas
- Line Painting Prep Work in Dennis Starts Tuesday
- AAA Predicts Near-Record Travel Numbers for Independence Day
- New Contaminants Discovered in Six Cape Cod Watersheds
- Cape Cod Towns Getting Infrastructure Funding