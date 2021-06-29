Small fire breaks out at large building in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters responding to an automatic alarm in Chatham discovered smoke in the building. The call came in at “The Cornfield”, a large two story building about 6:30 PM Tuesday. A fire was discovered in a light fixture in a second floor bathroom. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread the attic. No injuries were reported. Patrons of a restaurant in the complex were evacuated as a precaution.