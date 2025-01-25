South Yarmouth resident sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

YARMOUTH – A South Yarmouth man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for possessing a firearm and ammunition. Defendant barricaded himself in basement following domestic disturbance.

Michael Giampapa, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns to 45 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In September 2024, Giampapa pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 16, 2022, police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence in South Yarmouth involving Giampapa and a family member. Giampapa was barricaded in the basement when police arrived. He spoke by phone with a family member and during that call, stated he has a gun. After a standoff with law enforcement Giampapa eventually exited the residence and was arrested. Click to read story here along with CWN profile of Giampapa’s long criminal history.

Following a search of the residence where Giampapa was staying a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard loaded .380 handgun was recovered inside a cereal box on open shelving in the basement. Giampapa had previously been convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Chief Kevin Lennon of the Yarmouth Police Department made the announcement today. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of the Major Crimes Unit.

