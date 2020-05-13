SSA Woods Hole terminal closed overnight after employee tested for COVID-19



FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority closed its Woods Hole temporary terminal building to the public following the 8:30 p.m. departure of the M/V Woods Hole Tuesdayto perform a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the facility after one employee at the facility reported that they were being tested for COVID-19.

The employee, who last worked at the facility this weekend, reported to Authority staff today that he or she was getting tested for COVID-19 after feeling ill. Notifications are being made to other Authority personnel who may have come into contact with the employee. The Authority is working to determine if the employee came into close contact with any passengers. In accordance with the Authority’s COVID-19 guidelines, the employee in question has not returned to work and will not until the test results are received.

The Authority has been following advanced cleaning protocols at all of its facilities and on board its vessels; however, the extra cleaning was ordered out of an abundance of caution. The cleaning, which is being performed by ServPro of Taunton/Mansfield, will encompass both a wipe down of high-touch surfaces and a disinfecting fogger. Cleaning of high-touch surfaces at the terminal’s ticket booth and inside the freight building will also be performed.

The terminal reopened Wednesday morning in time for the first scheduled departure of the day, the 6 a.m. departure of the M/V Woods Hole.