Steamship Authority says its been hit by ransomware attack

June 2, 2021


HYANNIS – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority tweeted that it has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday morning. As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays. A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack. Additional information will be provided upon completion of the initial assessment.

