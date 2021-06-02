HYANNIS – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority tweeted that it has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday morning. As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays. A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack. Additional information will be provided upon completion of the initial assessment.
Steamship Authority says its been hit by ransomware attack
June 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
