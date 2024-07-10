You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured in traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Three people injured in traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham

July 10, 2024

EASTHAM – Three people were injured in a traffic crash in Eastham sometime after 11 AM Wednesday. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) at Nauset Road by the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

