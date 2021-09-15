HARWICH/CHATHAM – A traffic crash reportedly took two utility poles down and knocked out power to over 1,400 Eversource customers in parts of Harwich and Chatham. The crash happened about 10 PM on Queen Anne Road not far from Route 137 on the Harwich/Chatham town line. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Downed wires started a small brush fire by The Corner Store. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash knocks down two utility pole, cuts power in Harwich, Chatham
September 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
