You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash knocks down two utility pole, cuts power in Harwich, Chatham

Traffic crash knocks down two utility pole, cuts power in Harwich, Chatham

September 14, 2021

HARWICH/CHATHAM  – A traffic crash reportedly took two utility poles down and knocked out power to over 1,400 Eversource customers in parts of Harwich and Chatham. The crash happened about 10 PM on Queen Anne Road not far from Route 137 on the Harwich/Chatham town line. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Downed wires started a small brush fire by The Corner Store. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 