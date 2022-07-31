You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham

Two injured in three-vehicle crash in Eastham

July 31, 2022

EASTHAM – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Eastham about 8:15 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Eastham Town Hall. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.

