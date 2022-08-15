You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash causing major delays on Route 6 in Eastham

Two vehicle crash causing major delays on Route 6 in Eastham

August 15, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at Hoffman Road in Eastham just after 3:30 PM Monday. Officials reported the highway was closed for an undetermined amount of time. Four ambulances were called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 