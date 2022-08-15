EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at Hoffman Road in Eastham just after 3:30 PM Monday. Officials reported the highway was closed for an undetermined amount of time. Four ambulances were called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Two vehicle crash causing major delays on Route 6 in Eastham
August 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
