Vehicle bursts into flames after colliding with utility pole in Eastham

EASTHAM – A vehicle burst into flames after colliding with a utility pole in Eastham. The crash happened on Nauset Road north of Cable Road sometime after 9:30 PM Sunday. Two people were able to get out of the vehicle before the car caught fire. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Eversource was called to check the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police who reportedly detained one person at the scene.

CWN is checking with Eastham Police for further details.