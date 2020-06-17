Victim of fatal hit and run crash was Wareham firefighter



WAREHAM – The victim in last Friday night’s hit and run fatal crash has been identified as Kenneth Baptiste, a Wareham firefighter.

Wareham Fire posted the following statement: “The Wareham Fire Department regrets to announce the untimely passing of Kenneth “Kenny” Baptiste.

Kenny was a long time Wareham Fire Department member for over 30 years and was a well known face throughout town. He sat on the Prudential Committee Board for the Wareham Fire District and at one time was a Patrolman with the Wareham Police Department.

We express great sympathy to his family and all of his friends during this very difficult time.

Rest in the sweetest peace Kenny ❤️”

Baptiste was killed when his motorcycle was struck on the Cranberry Highway near Red Brook Road by a van driven by Cameron Silva, 18, of Onset. Silva allegedly fled the scene but was later apprehended. Because of an unspecified conflict, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office requested the Cape and Islands District Attorney handle the case.