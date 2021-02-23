Video: Chatham Police seek man involved in “suspicious activity”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CHATHAM – Chatham Police report that his video is from a security camera at a residence in West Chatham. They are seeking assistance from the public to identify this man reported to us as a person unknown to the homeowner. Currently he is not a suspect in a crime but a person involved in suspicious activity. If you recognize this man please call Chatham Police at 508-945-1213 or their Tip line at 508-945-TTIP (508-945-8847) CONFIDENTIAL AND ANONYMOUS.