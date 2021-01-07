Weekly COVID-19 update 1/07/21



CAPE COD – The death toll from COVID-19 in Massachusetts is 12,364. There were 577 new cases in Barnstable County for the past week. 31 new deaths were reported in Barnstable County over the past week bringing the toll to 269.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 86.9% capacity. ICU capacity is at 71.6%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDOT report.



The state map shows:

Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, Orleans, Sandwich and Yarmouth as red (high risk)

Falmouth is Yellow (medium risk)

Eastham, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local update: Provincetown reports 6 active cases (up from 2 last week). Barnstable (latest update) reports 208 new cases between December 17th and 23rd. Falmouth reports 83 cases between December 18th and 25th.