Weekly COVID-19 update 1/21/21: U.S. death tolls soars past 400,000



CAPE COD – The United State death toll from COVID-19 soared past 400,000 people this week. The Massachusetts state death toll stands at 13,622. There were 853 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County for the past week. 24 new deaths were reported on Cape Cod from COVID-19 in the past week bringing the toll to 318.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 88.9% of capacity. ICU capacity is at 74.4%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barsntable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, Sandwich are red (high risk)

Orleans is yellow (medium risk)

Eastham is green (low risk)

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 3 active cases (down from 6 last week). Barnstable (no update). Falmouth reports 274 new cases between December 25th and January 19th.