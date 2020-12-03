Weekly COVID-19 update 12/03/20



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 10,637. There were 389 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past six days. 4 new deaths were reported on Cape Cod bringing the total to 195.

Hospitalization capacity in Southeastern Massachusetts is at 81%. ICU capacity is at 50%.

Click here to read the entire in depth MassDPH COVID-19 report.



The weekly COVID map continues to show Barnstable as red (high risk). Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth are yellow (medium). Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich and Sandwich are green (low risk). All other towns are grey (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown reports no active cases. Barnstable reported on November 25th that there were 285 new cases of COVID-19 in the past fourteen days. Falmouth reports 53 new cases between November 25th and December 1st.