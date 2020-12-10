Weekly COVID-19 update 12/10/20: Breaking-Cape Cod Healthcare approved to start vaccinations late next week; Cape death toll tops 200



CAPE COD – Before we get to the facts and figures, we have breaking news about COVID-19 vaccinations on Cape Cod as reported by Jane Sheehy Emplit: On Thursday afternoon Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Michael Lauf announced that they have been approved to start distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines at the end of next week. The exact number of doses in this initial distribution has yet to be determined but Lauf feels confident there will be enough to cover forward staff at all Cape Cod Healthcare locations.

The vaccine will be offered to all front line and clinical staff and will not be limited only to those involved in the care of COVID-19 patients. Office staff and others not directly involved with patient care will not be included in the first distribution per state guidelines.

“Every employee wanting the vaccine will get it, free of charge” said Lauf. Interested staff will be scheduled for the vaccine and monitored afterward. A booster will also be given twenty-one days later. Lauf hopes to complete administering all doses by the end of January.

Cape Cod Healthcare feels that they are prepared to handle the virus situation as it currently stands on the Cape, as well as any expected future developments, with enough PPE for all patients and staff as well as two new deep freeze units with enough capacity to hold 30,000 doses.

New testing sites are expected to open shortly at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth, and at the Melody Tent in Hyannis.

Now on to the weekly report: The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 is 10,963. There were 450 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County during the past week. There were 7 new deaths from COVID-19 on Cape Cod bringing the toll to 202.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 81% of capacity. ICU capacity is at 50% in the region.

The weekly COVID summary shows Barnstable, Harwich and Yarmouth as red (high risk)

Bourne, Brewster, Dennis, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich are yellow (medium risk)

Orleans is green (low risk)

Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 5 new active cases. Barnstable reported 222 new cases for the 14 days leading up to December 9th, Falmouth reports 45 new cases from December 1st to December 7th.