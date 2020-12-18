Weekly COVID-19 update 12/17/20: 501 new cases, 10 new deaths on Cape Cod



CAPE COD – Earlier this week, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 soared past 300,000 people. In Massachusetts, 11.558 people have died from the virus. There were 501 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week. 10 deaths were reported on Cape Cod bringing the death toll to 212.

Hospitalization in Southeast Mass is at 83% capacity. ICU capacity is at 67%.

The latest state map shows Barnstable, Brewster and Yarmouth as red (high risk)

Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, and Sandwich as yellow (medium risk)

Chatham and Eastham are green (low risk)

Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Welfleeet are grey (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown has dropped from 5 to 3 active cases. Barnstable reported 174 new cases for the 14 days preceding December 17th. Falmouth reported 45 new cases between December 7th and December 11th.