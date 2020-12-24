Weekly COVID-19 update 12/24/20: 565 new cases, 12 deaths on the Cape



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 is 11,963. There were 565 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week. 12 new deaths were reported in Barnstable County bringing the death toll from COVID-19 on Cape Cod to 226.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 83% capacity. ICU beds are at 67% capacity.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDOT report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Brewster, and Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Bourne, Chatham, Dennis, Falmouth, Harwich, Mashpee, and Sandwich are Yellow (medium risk)

Eastham, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet are grey (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown reports 4 active cases (up 1 from last week). Barnstable reports 34 new cases between December 17th and 23rd. Falmouth reports 71 new cases between December 11th and 18th.