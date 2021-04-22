Weekly COVID-19 update 4/22/21: Number of town in red shrinks to four



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The state death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17,168. There were 263 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 361 last week. 13,148 cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. 5 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 465.

Hospital capacity in Southeastern Massachusetts is at 83.4%. ICU capacity is at 74.1%.

The latest state map shows:

Brewster, Dennis, Harwich and Yarmouth are in the red category (high).

Barnstable, Bourne, Eastham, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich are in the yellow (medium category).

Chatham, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet are grey (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown reports 10 active cases unchanged from last week. Barnstable reports 241 new cases in the 14 days preceding April 16th. Falmouth reports 37 new cases in the week ending April 15th.