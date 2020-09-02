Weekly COVID-19 update 9/02/20



CAPE COD – As of this date, the state death toll from COVID-19 is 8,835. There was one additional death in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 166. There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

The latest state map (below) shows Barnstable in the yellow category 4-8 cases per 100,000. The town had been green last week. Falmouth had been green but is now white (nil).



Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 10 new cases between August 27th and 31st. Falmouth reports 2 new cases between August 26th and September 1st.