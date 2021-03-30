Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/30/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On March 26th at 7:46 p.m.

Richard H. Blakeley, 59, of South Wellfleet was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 22nd at 3:31 a.m.

Kourtney E. Lebon, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

On March 23rd at 9:46 a.m.

David A. Dickson, 47, of Birmingham, AL was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 23rd at 12:20 p.m.

Dimitri Chalke, 38, of Centerville was charged with

Breaking and entering while armed in the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Breaking and entering a vehicle in the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Asasult with dangerous weapon

On March 23rd at 1:02 p.m.

Jason N, Schell, 44, of Nantucket was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 23rd at 6:29 p.m.

Michael Francis Buckley, 22, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 23rd at 9:19 p.m.

Frank Paul Lind, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled

On March 23rd at 10:20 p.m.

Rogetta Marie Donalson, 26, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 24th at 2:31 a.m.

Gina Lynn Giovangelo, 29, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender

Fail to indentify self to police officer

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

Resisting arrest

Intimidating a witness

Threatening to commit a crime

Uninspected vehicle

Defective equipment

On March 24th at 10:40 a.m.

Ira Lee Ward, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On March 25th at 1:26 a.m.

Benjamin M. Sherman, 28, of Centerville

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open comtainer of alcohol in a vehicle

On March 26th at 2:45 a.m.

Christine Claire Malitas, 56, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Operating recklessly to endanger

Operating after license suspended

Fail to stop for police

Marked lanes violation

Lights violation

On March 26th at 6:25 p.m.

Joseph Francis Medeiros, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise (3rd offense)

Trespassing

On March 28th at 4:28 p.m.

Sarah Jean Gavell, 36, of Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 23rd at 12:19 p.m.

Richard A. Monteiro, 50, of Falmouth was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On March 23rd at 10:53 p.m.

Jerid Morton, 31, of Andover, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

and

Jordan Brewer, 26, of Methuen, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Possession of a Class substance

On March 27th at 4:21 p.m.

Mark D. Rosenfield, 62, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrset

Annoying telephone calls

On March 27th at 8:57 p.m.

Joshua Manuel Figaro-Cruz, 27, of Charlestown MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

On March 27th at 10:10 p.m.

Steven P. Hyans, 65, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Falmouth Police