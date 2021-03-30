Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/30/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On March 26th at 7:46 p.m.
Richard H. Blakeley, 59, of South Wellfleet was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 22nd at 3:31 a.m.
Kourtney E. Lebon, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery on a police officer
On March 23rd at 9:46 a.m.
David A. Dickson, 47, of Birmingham, AL was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 23rd at 12:20 p.m.
Dimitri Chalke, 38, of Centerville was charged with
Breaking and entering while armed in the daytime with intent to commit a felony
Breaking and entering a vehicle in the daytime with intent to commit a felony
Asasult with dangerous weapon
On March 23rd at 1:02 p.m.
Jason N, Schell, 44, of Nantucket was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 23rd at 6:29 p.m.
Michael Francis Buckley, 22, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 23rd at 9:19 p.m.
Frank Paul Lind, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled
On March 23rd at 10:20 p.m.
Rogetta Marie Donalson, 26, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 24th at 2:31 a.m.
Gina Lynn Giovangelo, 29, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender
Fail to indentify self to police officer
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
Resisting arrest
Intimidating a witness
Threatening to commit a crime
Uninspected vehicle
Defective equipment
On March 24th at 10:40 a.m.
Ira Lee Ward, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On March 25th at 1:26 a.m.
Benjamin M. Sherman, 28, of Centerville
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open comtainer of alcohol in a vehicle
On March 26th at 2:45 a.m.
Christine Claire Malitas, 56, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operating recklessly to endanger
Operating after license suspended
Fail to stop for police
Marked lanes violation
Lights violation
On March 26th at 6:25 p.m.
Joseph Francis Medeiros, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise (3rd offense)
Trespassing
On March 28th at 4:28 p.m.
Sarah Jean Gavell, 36, of Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 23rd at 12:19 p.m.
Richard A. Monteiro, 50, of Falmouth was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On March 23rd at 10:53 p.m.
Jerid Morton, 31, of Andover, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
and
Jordan Brewer, 26, of Methuen, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Possession of a Class substance
On March 27th at 4:21 p.m.
Mark D. Rosenfield, 62, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrset
Annoying telephone calls
On March 27th at 8:57 p.m.
Joshua Manuel Figaro-Cruz, 27, of Charlestown MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
On March 27th at 10:10 p.m.
Steven P. Hyans, 65, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Falmouth Police