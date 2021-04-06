Weekly police department arrests/reports

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 29th at 7:48 p.m.

Chad M. Costa, 47, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On April 2nd at 9:29 a.m.

Edwin Mejia-Lopez, 36, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating without a license

Texting while driving

No license in possession

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrest for the month of March:

On March 6th at 9:37 p.m.

Corey P. Celeste, 32, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open comtainer of alcohol in a vehicle

Fail to dim headlights

Media release furnished by Brewster Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 30th at 9:26 a.m.

Eric P. Zavo, 28, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 30th at 11:06 a.m.

Amy L. Grass, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 30th at 1:12 p.m.

Timothy J. Wallace, 30, of Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 30th at 6:27 p.m.

Alex N. Woolery, 19, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 30th at 11:03 p.m.

Dominic F. Cusolito, 29, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to enanger

On April 1st at 9:28 p.m.

Jamie Richard Frazee, 42, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On April 2nd at 1:01 a.m.

Malia Erika Knaus, 23, of Osterville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Use electronic device while driving (1st offense)

On April 2nd at 8:52 a.m.

Kevin Richard Boulais, 687, of Hyanis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On April 2nd at 11:05 a.m.

Kyle McKenzie Griffith, 33, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 3rd at 2:50 a.m.

Julio Cesar Ramos-Rivera, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Wanton destruction of property over $1,200

(See related story here)

On April 3rd at 11:37 a.n.

Gabriel Leite, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On April 4th at 12:32 a.m.

Richard Omar Yethman, 43, of Hyannis was charged with

Property owner anti-noise ordinance violation (town by-law)

On April 4th at 10:34 a.m.

Michael T. Harris, 51, of Sagamore Beach was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 29th at 9:13 a.m.

Marcy A. Hendricks, 44, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 30th at 8:59 p.m.

Jessica Lynn Enos, 31, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Possession of a Class A substance

Possession of a Class B substance

Possession of a Class E substnace (2 counts)

On March 31st at 10:25 p.m.

Teresa Okoro, 46, of Mashpee was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Data furnished by Falmouth Police