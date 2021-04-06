Weekly police department arrests/reports

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 29th at 7:48 p.m.
Chad M. Costa, 47, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On April 2nd at 9:29 a.m.
Edwin Mejia-Lopez, 36, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating without a license
Texting while driving
No license in possession
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrest for the month of March:
On March 6th at 9:37 p.m.
Corey P. Celeste, 32, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open comtainer of alcohol in a vehicle
Fail to dim headlights
Media release furnished by Brewster Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 30th at 9:26 a.m.
Eric P. Zavo, 28, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 30th at 11:06 a.m.
Amy L. Grass, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 30th at 1:12 p.m.
Timothy J. Wallace, 30, of Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 30th at 6:27 p.m.
Alex N. Woolery, 19, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 30th at 11:03 p.m.
Dominic F. Cusolito, 29, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to enanger
On April 1st at 9:28 p.m.
Jamie Richard Frazee, 42, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On April 2nd at 1:01 a.m.
Malia Erika Knaus, 23, of Osterville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Use electronic device while driving (1st offense)
On April 2nd at 8:52 a.m.
Kevin Richard Boulais, 687, of Hyanis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On April 2nd at 11:05 a.m.
Kyle McKenzie Griffith, 33, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 3rd at 2:50 a.m.
Julio Cesar Ramos-Rivera, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Wanton destruction of property over $1,200
(See related story here)
On April 3rd at 11:37 a.n.
Gabriel Leite, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On April 4th at 12:32 a.m.
Richard Omar Yethman, 43, of Hyannis was charged with
Property owner anti-noise ordinance violation (town by-law)
On April 4th at 10:34 a.m.
Michael T. Harris, 51, of Sagamore Beach was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 29th at 9:13 a.m.
Marcy A. Hendricks, 44, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 30th at 8:59 p.m.
Jessica Lynn Enos, 31, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Possession of a Class A substance
Possession of a Class B substance
Possession of a Class E substnace (2 counts)
On March 31st at 10:25 p.m.
Teresa Okoro, 46, of Mashpee was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Data furnished by Falmouth Police