Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/25/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 24th at 7:25 a.m.
Frederick R. Muhl, 54, of Colchester, CT was charged with
Possession of a Class B substance (Methamphetamine)
Possession of a Class E substance
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On May 20th at 7:18 a.m.
Charles Henry Ireland Foltz, 60, of Truro was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 17th at 12:40 p.m.
Mathew Paul Bonfiglio, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 18th at 1:53 a.m.
Joseph M. Silva, 31, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 18th at 1:18 p.m.
Healther L. Ojala, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise
On May 20th at 10:22 a.m.
Casey T. Weatherbee, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property
(see related story here)
On May 20th at 8:52 p.m.
Frank Paul Lind, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 21st at 11:38 a.m.
Marisa Rae Holden, 31, o Osterville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 22nd at 12:59 a.m.
Michael C. Barrows Jr., 21, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
State highway violation
On May 22nd at 7:42 a.m.
Dimas O. Hernandez-Lemus, 32, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 22nd at 9:42 a.m.
Ira Lee Ward, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 22nd at 11:11 p.m.
Cody John Chipman, 30, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On May 23rd at 1:39 a.m.
Benjamin Parker Phillips, 21, of Sandwich was charged with
Vandalizing property
and
Jacob Tyler Goldstein, 20, of West Barnstable was charged with
Vandalizing property
False/misuse liquor ID card
Minor in possession of alcohol
and
John Charles Anderson III, 21, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property
On May 23rd at 6:28 a.m.
Craig Damon Hobson, 62, was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 17th at 7:14p.m.
Elias J. Liatsis, 74,of North Falmouth was charged with
Disturbing the peace
On May 19th at 9:21 a.m.
Scott Anthony Soares, 29, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 19th at 11:08 p.m.
Thomas Gerard Clifford, 45, of Plymouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On May 20th at 7:05 p.m.
Peter S. Gross, 30,of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
and
Manuel James Antone, 30, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On May 22nd at 1:03 a.m.
James Arthur Leary, 59, of West Palm Beach, FL was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On May 22nd at 6:06 a.m.
Michelle Lynn Harding, 39, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
Possession of a CLass B substance
On May 23rd at 2:21 a.m.
Caroline Margaret Cunning, 22, of Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police