Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/25/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 24th at 7:25 a.m.

Frederick R. Muhl, 54, of Colchester, CT was charged with

Possession of a Class B substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Class E substance

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On May 20th at 7:18 a.m.

Charles Henry Ireland Foltz, 60, of Truro was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 17th at 12:40 p.m.

Mathew Paul Bonfiglio, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 18th at 1:53 a.m.

Joseph M. Silva, 31, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 18th at 1:18 p.m.

Healther L. Ojala, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise

On May 20th at 10:22 a.m.

Casey T. Weatherbee, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property

On May 20th at 8:52 p.m.

Frank Paul Lind, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 21st at 11:38 a.m.

Marisa Rae Holden, 31, o Osterville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 22nd at 12:59 a.m.

Michael C. Barrows Jr., 21, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

State highway violation

On May 22nd at 7:42 a.m.

Dimas O. Hernandez-Lemus, 32, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 22nd at 9:42 a.m.

Ira Lee Ward, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 22nd at 11:11 p.m.

Cody John Chipman, 30, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On May 23rd at 1:39 a.m.

Benjamin Parker Phillips, 21, of Sandwich was charged with

Vandalizing property

and

Jacob Tyler Goldstein, 20, of West Barnstable was charged with

Vandalizing property

False/misuse liquor ID card

Minor in possession of alcohol

and

John Charles Anderson III, 21, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property

On May 23rd at 6:28 a.m.

Craig Damon Hobson, 62, was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 17th at 7:14p.m.

Elias J. Liatsis, 74,of North Falmouth was charged with

Disturbing the peace

On May 19th at 9:21 a.m.

Scott Anthony Soares, 29, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 19th at 11:08 p.m.

Thomas Gerard Clifford, 45, of Plymouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On May 20th at 7:05 p.m.

Peter S. Gross, 30,of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

and

Manuel James Antone, 30, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On May 22nd at 1:03 a.m.

James Arthur Leary, 59, of West Palm Beach, FL was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On May 22nd at 6:06 a.m.

Michelle Lynn Harding, 39, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

Possession of a CLass B substance

On May 23rd at 2:21 a.m.

Caroline Margaret Cunning, 22, of Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police