Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/31/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 25th at 9:02 p.m.

Joseph M. Poduslo, 40, of Washington, DC was charged with

Possession of a Class B substance

On August 28th at 1:13 a.m.

Timothy C. Currier, 24, of Kingston, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

On August 28th at 9:25 a.m.

Kellen J. Perry, 20, of Brewster was charged with

Fugitive from justice

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 28th at 5;44 p.m.

Reid Lawrence Westhaver, 23, of North Weymouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 23rd at 4:43 p.m.

Halston A. Borglund, 28, of Woonsocket, RI was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On August 24th at 1:47 p.m.

Sean P. Croana, 32, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

and

Leita Danielle Burbank, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 24th at 3:36 a.m.

Rashad Copper, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On August 24th at 12:20 p.m.

Renee Lynn Albert, 45, of Dennis Port was charged with

Assault and battery on a health care provider

Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled

On August 24th at 12:56 p.m.

Kevin Kilroy Jones, 38, of Truro was charged with

Vandalizing property

Breaking and entering a building in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

n August 25th at 12:48 p.m.

John A. Fyten, 41, of Chelmsford, MA was charged with

Trespassing

On August 27th at 2:37 p.m.

Alea I. Tarasuik, 21, of North Falmouth was charged with

Violating an abuse prevention order

On August 27th at 9:49 p.m.

Cathleen N. Ham, 58, of Teaticket was chaqr

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On August 28th at 11:07 p.m.

Marckell S. Gordon, 20, of Centerville was charged with

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault with intent to murder while armed

Bomb/hijack threat

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number while committing a felony

Warrant arrest

and

Jamual Sims Jr., 22, of East Wareham was charged with

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault with intent to murder while armed

Bomb/hijack threat

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number while committing a felony

and

Terron Floyd Jackson Jr., 23, of Harwich was charged with

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault with intent to murder while armed

Bomb/hijack threat

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number while committing a felony

(see related story here)

On August 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Judy Marie MacDonald, 44, of Pocasset was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

No inspection sticker

Data furnished by Falmouth Police