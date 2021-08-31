Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/31/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 25th at 9:02 p.m.
Joseph M. Poduslo, 40, of Washington, DC was charged with
Possession of a Class B substance
On August 28th at 1:13 a.m.
Timothy C. Currier, 24, of Kingston, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
On August 28th at 9:25 a.m.
Kellen J. Perry, 20, of Brewster was charged with
Fugitive from justice
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 28th at 5;44 p.m.
Reid Lawrence Westhaver, 23, of North Weymouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 23rd at 4:43 p.m.
Halston A. Borglund, 28, of Woonsocket, RI was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On August 24th at 1:47 p.m.
Sean P. Croana, 32, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
and
Leita Danielle Burbank, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 24th at 3:36 a.m.
Rashad Copper, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On August 24th at 12:20 p.m.
Renee Lynn Albert, 45, of Dennis Port was charged with
Assault and battery on a health care provider
Assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled
On August 24th at 12:56 p.m.
Kevin Kilroy Jones, 38, of Truro was charged with
Vandalizing property
Breaking and entering a building in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
n August 25th at 12:48 p.m.
John A. Fyten, 41, of Chelmsford, MA was charged with
Trespassing
On August 27th at 2:37 p.m.
Alea I. Tarasuik, 21, of North Falmouth was charged with
Violating an abuse prevention order
On August 27th at 9:49 p.m.
Cathleen N. Ham, 58, of Teaticket was chaqr
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On August 28th at 11:07 p.m.
Marckell S. Gordon, 20, of Centerville was charged with
Carrying a firearm without a license
Assault with intent to murder while armed
Bomb/hijack threat
Possession of a large capacity firearm
Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number while committing a felony
Warrant arrest
and
Jamual Sims Jr., 22, of East Wareham was charged with
Carrying a firearm without a license
Assault with intent to murder while armed
Bomb/hijack threat
Possession of a large capacity firearm
Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number while committing a felony
and
Terron Floyd Jackson Jr., 23, of Harwich was charged with
Carrying a firearm without a license
Assault with intent to murder while armed
Bomb/hijack threat
Possession of a large capacity firearm
Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number while committing a felony
On August 29th at 8:00 p.m.
Judy Marie MacDonald, 44, of Pocasset was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
No inspection sticker
Data furnished by Falmouth Police