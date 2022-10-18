Yarmouth man convicted, sentenced to prison for indecent assault on a child under 14

BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that on October 14, 2022, Brandon M. Bamford, 39, of Yarmouth, was found guilty in Barnstable Superior court to one felony indictment for Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under Fourteen.

After trial, the Commonwealth requested Bamford be sentenced to 5-7 years in state prison. Judge Mark C. Gildea sentenced Bamford to 2-3 years state prison.

The charge stems from sexual abuse that occurred on diverse dates between the fall of 2012 and spring of 2013, when the victim was between 8-9 years old. The defendant was a person known to the victim.

The case was investigated by the Yarmouth Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica M. Croker.