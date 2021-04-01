SCAN Foundation Highlights Need For “Master Plan For Aging”

HYANNIS – The SCAN Foundation is seeking to implement a “Master Plan For Aging” that would help the government and community to better respond to the needs of the elderly population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the areas where support for older adults is lacking, and revealed a growing need for social assistance in addition to medical assistance.

The SCAN Foundation’s research indicates that many needs are not being met in the ways that they should be.

“Just helping with medical needs was not sufficient. We recognize the importance of social needs, whether it’s helping with groceries or paying for bills, ensuring that someone doesn’t lose their house and other forms of social support,” said SCAN Foundation President and CEO Sarita Mohanty.

Barnstable County has one of the oldest populations in the nation.

She also touched on issues such as homelessness and food insecurity, which have only worsened over the course of the pandemic, and the elderly population was not exempt from these issues.

With the help of governmental and non-governmental organizations on state, local, and community levels, the SCAN Foundation is already seeing progress in the goal of providing better and more thorough assistance to the aging population.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter