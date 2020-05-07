Bedtime Stories From Your Favorite Radio Personalities

Cape Cod Broadcasting Media’s on-air personalities are once again at the forefront of reaching out on a more personal level with members of our local communities.

Local talent from stations WKPE Cape Country 104, WOCN Ocean 104.7 and WQRC 99.9 The Q have stepped away from their microphones for a moment to appear on each station’s Facebook page to read their favorite bed-time stories to local children.

To catch a story read by Dave Read, Cat Wilson, Cathy Summers or Rebecca Romo, you can see their videos below. Enjoy!

Ocean 104.7’s Dave Read and Cheryl Park

Cape Country 104’s That Girl

99.9 the Q’s Rebecca Romo and Cathy Summers