Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of the Month: Hamish Wilkinson

You may have already met our newest Cape Coder of the month, and not even realized it or remember it. Hamish Wilkinson has been an emergency room nurse on the Cape for more than 10 years. The past few years were beyond challenging for all our emergency medical workers. Through it all, Hamish has remained dedicated to his work and to keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible.

We were able to track him down at work to give him the good news that he was selected to be our newest Cape Codder of the month:

Special thank you to First Citizen’s Federal Credit Union for helping us shine a spotlight on people like Hamish!

To nominate someone to be our next Cape Codder of the month, please click HERE